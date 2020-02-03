The emperor appears! ONE PIECE chapter 970 sees Kaido versus Oden

Share it:

The flashback of Oden Kozuki continues, one of the most important in history and which is making up almost all of the third part of Wanokuni. After attending historical events of ONE PIECE, it is the turn to rediscover the past of the famous samurai island and how Kaido and Orochi took control bringing it to today's reality.

The chapter 970 of ONE PIECE finally comes to one of the topical moments: the battle between Oden Kozuki and Kaido delle Cento Bestie. The title of the weekly episode is really "Oden VS Kaido"which is already enough to attract the attention of fans. While Bege continues his mini-adventure on Dressrosa, surrounded by citizens who want to kiss him, on the island Oden he heads towards the mansion of Kaido together with his faithful samurai.

The emperor is not taken by surprise, also mentioning the possibility that there is a spy in the ranks of Kuri's daimyo, and blocks Oden's pass in Udon. In front of Oden, surprised, Kaido stands out in the form of a dragon and a vast army of pirates. As the dragon explains, it is fortunate that Oden has behaved just as expected, having the tender heart as Whitebeard and Roger. If this clash had taken place five years earlier, when Oden returned to Wanokuni, things would have been much more difficult for the pirates of the Hundred Beasts.

The clash begins and Oden immediately shows his strength by knocking down one enemy after another. His allies instead find themselves involved and surrounded, also facing pirates of the caliber of King and Queen. Shinobu the ninja is added to the group of protagonists, eager to help the legitimate shogun. The battle continues until Oden does not decide to attack Kaido directly: with his two-sword style he injures the emperor's body causing the famous X-shaped scar.

However, the enemies manage to make use of the power of old Kurozumi: pretending to be Momonosuke, Oden launches to protect him by fully suffering the attack of Kaido. Oden is defeated and his helpers also end up the same way. Shinobu is released, but bloody death is expected for the nine red sheaths and their commander. ONE PIECE will be on hiatus next week.