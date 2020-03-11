The emotional video in which Alex Rodriguez asks Jennifer Lopez to marry

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This is the exact moment when Alex Rodriguez he asked marriage to Jennifer Lopez .

he asked to . It happened in the Bahamas a year ago, and since then they have not separated.

Jennifer Lopez In 2018, she sang the stanza: “And the ring for when?”, an almost prophetic phrase that months later was fulfilled when her then boyfriend — today promised— Alex Rodriguez he knelt before her and asked marriage. It happened in the paradise of the Bahamas and since then little or nothing had leaked from that special moment, until now. It has been the athlete himself in charge of sharing an emotional video on social networks where we can see him kneeling before the artist who is dressed in white on the beach and completely in “shock” receiving the “rock” in his hand. In the same ‘post’ we can also see a compilation of moments that the turtles have lived through these months, a beautiful memory with which Alex recalls a year since that request. The message with which he accompanied the images was this:

“A year ago on the beach in Bahamas… I was attacked by nerves, more nervous than I had been during my sports career. I knelt and asked you a question … and you said yes ❤️. Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother and a role model for everyone. Macha, I feel super lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better, I am looking forward to sharing more moments with you. I love you. "

The artist quickly commented on the video and made it clear how excited she was after watching the momentazo:

“😭😭😭 ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ YOU! This is all I have to say 😭 ♥ ️ ♥ ️💍🌟 ”.

Of course, despite all the affectionate gestures and the great moments they have given us together on social networks – such as the recent TikTok that viralized -, the couple of fiancees have not yet clarified when that link will be held, in fact, nor They even have an approximate date. This was what Alex confessed last September when he was asked by a journalist: "I don't know the place or the clothes I'm going to wear yet." Shortly after the marathon prize season that JLo lived with great intensity, as well as the sounded Super Bowl with Shakira took place. Will you focus on the wedding now that you can breathe something calmer? The truth is, we don't believe it, because as it has already been shown over two decades, work is always the first thing for this pop heroine.