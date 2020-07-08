Sports

The emotional video dedicated to Alfredo Di Stéfano that Real Madrid published six years after his death

July 8, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Today's Google doodle pays tribute to the baroque artist who stood out for the powerful messages of her work. She was born in Rome on July 8, 1593, was raped by her guardian when she was 18 years old, went through financial difficulties and faced prejudice. His masterpiece reflects a beheading

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.