The emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in the Super Bowl

Last Sunday, January 26, a tragic helicopter accident took place in which nine people lost their lives, including Kobe Bryant, a Los Angeles Lakers legend, and Gianna Bryant, the player's 13-year-old daughter.

In virtually all sporting events, whether in United States or outside the American country, there has been a minute of silence or there has been a tribute to the legendary basketball player.

And obviously, in the Super bowl, the sporting event of the year in the US, could not miss this tribute. The moment of silence that was saved half an hour from the game was really incredible.