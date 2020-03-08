The emotional real story that inspired the new Pixar

Behind many of the stories that Hollywood tells us, whether through movies or series, there are stories, experiences and emotions of real people. It's what happens in 'Onward', the new Pixar that opens this week in Spain, a story of loss, family and oblivion. A cassette is everything your two protagonists need (whose English voices correspond to Tom holland Y Chris Pratt) to bring back to life a father they never met. And that's the story of its director, Dan scanlon. "We always imagine who he was and how he would be, and that emotional issue about whether we were like him and the idea that we could spend a day with him was the engine of the film, and the heart behind what we wanted to tell the story", he has told PHOTOGRAMS.
The creator of the Pixar factory (who directed 'Monsters University') decided to present this idea to their bosses after realizing that his personal experiences were perfect to talk about something as important and transformative as absence. "When you're looking for an idea for a movie, you think about the sad things, your fears, because that's where the drama comes from," Scanlon told Vanity Fair, confessing that he thought he couldn't get any of that out of his memories, because there wasn't He had no drama in his life. But, conversing with his mother, he found it. "He told me that I lost my father, and I replied that it was not sad because I do not remember him, and she said: that is why it is sad"he explained. The filmmaker confesses to having a happy childhood, but that does not mean that he was free from conflict. That is, his "drama" does not come from something that happened, but what was missing.
Dan Scanlon's father died in 1977, when he was just a one-year-old baby. His brother was three years older, but none of them remembered anything about him when they got older. "We learned that he was a chemist and worked in the Detroit area for the car industry, that he was a person of scientific mentality, funny but very logic-oriented," he describes, according to what his mother told him (which in the film has the voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus). But, at one point, both brothers felt the need to know him a little more. Not knowing what his hobbies were or if he told bad jokes during dinner, but taking it a step further: connect with him through life and death with something as simple as hearing his voice.
Thus began an adventure through old photographs, home videos, family stories and especially cassettes, material with which they built a mosaic of that person who was his father. In 'Onward', that construction is literal and goes against the clock: the two protagonists gather pieces of his figure to build his silhouette, with the stress of completing it before nightfall to break the spell that made his father disappear. Fiction, in this case, it gives the possibility of something that is impossible in our world, to bring an absent father back to life with a magical adventure. In reality, however, this was a more metaphorical process, more imagined, an adjustment of accounts that was completed when they were able to recover recordings where their father is heard saying "hello" and "goodbye". "In a way, what else do you need? If you're only going to have two words, it's nice that those are two," says the director.
All that was possible, as we pointed out before, thanks to a cassette. It's an element that also appears in the movie, and is not the only one that refers to the life of the Scanlon family. Beyond all the documentary search about his father, there are some details between the two protagonist brothers who are drawn directly from their childhood memories. For example, as the filmmaker recalls in another interview with Digital Spy, there are a scene where Ian and Barley start a pillow fight and the older brother makes the little boy feel strong, making the soft blow that he has thrown him on the floor. "It's a small moment, but very personal," he says.
Thus, 'Onward' also became a therapeutic tool that has helped the filmmaker fill gaps, and the rest of the public to obtain a new magical and emotional adventure Pixar brand. The film premieres this week on our screens.
March 8th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
