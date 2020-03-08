The emotional real story that inspired the new Pixar

Share it:

Behind many of the stories that Hollywood tells us, whether through movies or series, there are stories, experiences and emotions of real people. It's what happens in 'Onward', the new Pixar that opens this week in Spain, a story of loss, family and oblivion. A cassette is everything your two protagonists need (whose English voices correspond to Tom holland Y Chris Pratt) to bring back to life a father they never met. And that's the story of its director, Dan scanlon. "We always imagine who he was and how he would be, and that emotional issue about whether we were like him and the idea that we could spend a day with him was the engine of the film, and the heart behind what we wanted to tell the story", he has told PHOTOGRAMS.

The creator of the Pixar factory (who directed 'Monsters University') decided to present this idea to their bosses after realizing that his personal experiences were perfect to talk about something as important and transformative as absence. "When you're looking for an idea for a movie, you think about the sad things, your fears, because that's where the drama comes from," Scanlon told Vanity Fair, confessing that he thought he couldn't get any of that out of his memories, because there wasn't He had no drama in his life. But, conversing with his mother, he found it. "He told me that I lost my father, and I replied that it was not sad because I do not remember him, and she said: that is why it is sad"he explained. The filmmaker confesses to having a happy childhood, but that does not mean that he was free from conflict. That is, his "drama" does not come from something that happened, but what was missing.