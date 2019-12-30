The emotion of Joaquin in his renewal: "Here I wanted to see all of you"

Share it:

Joaquin he has lived moments of great emotion in the act in which his renewal by the Real Betis until June 2021. The 38-year-old has addressed the public of the Benito Villamarín, in which he has been surrounded by some 10,000 fans, but has not been able to keep his speech because of the emotion: "I only have words of thanks to my people …".

The fans present in the Verdiblanco stadium have wanted to support the Betis captain by chanting his name and the soccer player's response has had the usual tone in the man known for his great sense of humor: "Here I wanted to see all of you".

The extreme right admitted that "over the years" has been "loading responsibility, of commitment, of work ", because he is becoming aware that he is" representing this feeling and this club ", so expect "not to extend" your "career over the account".

"A barbarity of work"

Around 10,000 Betis fans gathered this Monday at the stadium Benito Villamarín to cheer on the incombustible team captain. After training, the club organized an act in which numerous ex-companions of Joaquín in the selection -Santi Cazorla, David Villa, Roberto Soldado or Pepe Reina, among others- have congratulated the portuense by video.

Even the Dutch exdelantero has intervened in these samples of affection for the Betic star Ruud Van Nistelrooy, who was his partner in Malaga and has told him that he ages as well as "a wine from El Puerto de Santa María".

The president of Betis, Angel Haro, said he felt like "an honor" to announce the renewal of a 38-year-old footballer, of whom "very few people could think he would give this performance four years ago", when he returned to Spain from Italian Fiorentina, but stressed that he has achieved thanks to "a lot of work".

Praise from the greatest

Other legends of Betis intervened to extol the Portense, such as Rafael Gordillo, who advised him "to leave when he can no longer because he is now like a brush" and revealed that he has "talked to Susana", his wife, "who has to take care of him to last until 2022."

The international midfielder July Cardeñosa He assured that the Betic captain "will reach 40 years if he proposes it" and predicted that "it will be who replaces Gordillo as a great asset" of the entity, because he considers it "important that it bears the name of Betis throughout the world."

The Basque exguardameta José Ramón Esnaola He recalled that "twenty years ago," when he was the coach of the Betic subsidiary, he bet "on the generation of Maldonado, Arzu, Dani and Joaquín", although "at the beginning he put little (at eleven), at the end of the matches ".

"One day, on the way to Jaén, he told me to put it in the beginning. I said yes, but to run like the one. From then until today", said the considered best goalkeeper in the history of Real Betis.

Juan Gutiérrez 'Juanito', on behalf of the youth players who won the 2005 Copa del Rey with Joaquín, was "delighted and proud to be with a player who" has "withdrawn them all", despite the fact that "he always He said he was going to be the first to retire, because he was fed up with 'bollicaos' in Rosi's shop. "