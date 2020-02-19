The Embracer Group holding purchased Saber Interactive

Share it:

Saber Interactive it is now entirely owned by Embracer Group, a Swedish holding company which already owned companies such as Koch Media, Deep Silver, THQ Nordic, Coffee Stain and Amplifier Game Invest.

Embracer Group acquired all the assets and properties of Saber Interactive including the company's studies in Russia, Sweden, Belarus, Spain and Portugal. Saber Interactive was founded in 2001 in New Jersey and over the years has opened numerous other offices mainly in Europe, employing a total of 450 employees.

The company is known mainly for its commissioned works, among the games developed in recent years we mention NBA Playgrounds, Spintires MudRunner, World War Z, Ghostbusters The Video Game Remastered, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition, Call of Cthulhu The Official Video Game (Nintendo Switch), Vampyr (Nintendo Switch), ShowRunner and Killing Floor 2 together with Tripwire Interactive.

At the moment Saber has not announced other ongoing projects but it is likely that the company is already working on new productions thanks to the arrival of new funds and important capital after the acquisition by the holding Embracer.