 The emancipation of women in the new spot of Birds of Prey

Warner Bros. launches a new spot directly on the film's Twitter "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)". This is the third spot we received consecutively, and this time the theme is the emancipation of Gotham girls, something that has already been commented on several times during the promotion of the film.

Heads the news a new image of the film in which we can see Harley characterized as roller derby, something that was already leaked during the filming of the film and we have been able to see in the trailers and spots of the film as adaptation of an aspect that has been seen a lot in the comics.

She’s not the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation. #BirdsofPrey, only in theaters February 7. pic.twitter.com/KM8iSGfg2p – Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 15, 2020