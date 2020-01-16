 The emancipation of women in the new spot of Birds of Prey

Warner Bros. launches a new spot directly on the film's Twitter "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)". This is the third spot we received consecutively, and this time the theme is the emancipation of Gotham girls, something that has already been commented on several times during the promotion of the film.
Heads the news a new image of the film in which we can see Harley characterized as roller derby, something that was already leaked during the filming of the film and we have been able to see in the trailers and spots of the film as adaptation of an aspect that has been seen a lot in the comics.
She’s not the only dame in Gotham looking for emancipation. #BirdsofPrey, only in theaters February 7. pic.twitter.com/KM8iSGfg2p
– Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 15, 2020
Have you heard the police, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? ‘Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ is a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only she can tell. When the most nefarious and narcissistic villain in the city of Gotham, Roman Sionis, and his jealous right arm, Zsasz, target a young woman named Cass, the city turns upside down looking for her. The roads of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide, and this strange quartet has no choice but to unite to bring Roman down.
In the Warner Bros. Pictures movie, Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress; Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary; Rosie Pérez Renee Montoya; Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz; and Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis. Newcomer Ella Jay Basco also stars as Cassandra "Cass" Cain in her feature film debut.
