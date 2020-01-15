The Elysium Disco script has a million words, according to the study in charge

Share it:

Elysium disk It has ended up being one of the great surprises of the past 2019, probably the biggest, and it is that coming from a humble Estonian studio, this RPG has received praises thanks to the development of the story, the characters and their conversations. Not in vain, ZA / UM, its creators, have revealed on Twitter the length of the script, and as expected, it is really immense.

The extensive script of Disco Elysium

Being as it is one of the best written games of recent years, it was clear that the script of Disco Elysium had an immense work behind, as evidenced by the number of words of it: no less than a million, as revealed by the ZA / UM study. Thus they answered the question of a user in social networks, a fact that despite shocking should not surprise, taking into account the amount and density of their dialogues.

As for other news related to Disco Elysium, the Estonians announced a few weeks ago that throughout this year we will also have it available on Playstation 4 Y Xbox One. "The immediate plan, and that's why I don't think I'm going to take a vacation soon, is to take Disco Elysium to as many people as possible," said chief designer Robert Kurwitz, referring to work to carry out that port.

Another good news is that the game will soon receive an update with translation into several languages, among which fortunately and for our congratulations, is the Castilian. However, obviously, they will not introduce a new dubbing since for this they had the negligible figure of 50 actors.