Entertainment

The elegant levitation cape in 'Doctor Strange' that we never saw

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

He is one of the most important heroes of MCU but also one of the most recent entries in the franchise. And it is that the Great Sorcerer had only obtained an independent film before being released headlong into 'Avengers: Infinity War' and later establishing himself as one of the pillars of the battle against Thanos. Now his name is known to all the Marvel fandom and also his outfits. However, it may have shown a slightly more different style, as Marvel Studios concept artist and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding has shown the world. In these days of isolation the artist has released a series of photos with concept-art of the suit that the Great Sorcerer may have displayed in his first installment, but was eventually discarded. And his levitation cloak it was most elegant.

It has been in the account of Instagram from Meinerding where this unused art has appeared. With the following legend: "Dr. Strange's unused Dr. Strange design. I love deciphering textures and patterns, and the embroidery it was challenging but fun " the Master of the Mystical Arts can be seen using a Cloak of Levitation never seen which includes some elegant embroidery gold on the shoulders and lower sides with a fractal design that reminds of the appearance of the portals and enchantments that Strange and his fellow magicians regularly use, as you can see below:

READ:  Epic Games Store announces more exclusive games for this year 2020

Why did Marvel go for the basic design, just red without embroidery? Not known. Hopefully in his second installment, 'Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness' will leave him Great Sorcerer look something more elaborate.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.