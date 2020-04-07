The elegant levitation cape in 'Doctor Strange' that we never saw

Share it:

He is one of the most important heroes of MCU but also one of the most recent entries in the franchise. And it is that the Great Sorcerer had only obtained an independent film before being released headlong into 'Avengers: Infinity War' and later establishing himself as one of the pillars of the battle against Thanos. Now his name is known to all the Marvel fandom and also his outfits. However, it may have shown a slightly more different style, as Marvel Studios concept artist and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding has shown the world. In these days of isolation the artist has released a series of photos with concept-art of the suit that the Great Sorcerer may have displayed in his first installment, but was eventually discarded. And his levitation cloak it was most elegant.

It has been in the account of Instagram from Meinerding where this unused art has appeared. With the following legend: "Dr. Strange's unused Dr. Strange design. I love deciphering textures and patterns, and the embroidery it was challenging but fun " the Master of the Mystical Arts can be seen using a Cloak of Levitation never seen which includes some elegant embroidery gold on the shoulders and lower sides with a fractal design that reminds of the appearance of the portals and enchantments that Strange and his fellow magicians regularly use, as you can see below:

Why did Marvel go for the basic design, just red without embroidery? Not known. Hopefully in his second installment, 'Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness' will leave him Great Sorcerer look something more elaborate.