The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim: the new mod turns it into a real-time strategy game

As a great lover of role-playing games in the open world and RTS, the modder DisgruntledWombats has decided to combine his two passions by trying to transform The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim into a real-time strategic one.

As the author of this project explains, distorting the consolidated gameplay dynamics of Bethesda's role-playing masterpiece to make them adhere to a managerial and strategic context it is not at all simple.

It is no surprise, therefore, if the first version of its mod looks more like a tech demo or a prototype than to a "playable" mod: the total conversion RTS Revamped by Skyrim shows in fact a graphical interface just sketched and lacks any element related, for example, to the tutorial to be followed to learn the basics of commands.

Despite all the content limitations of a project that still requires several months of development before defining itself as "complete", the demo of the strategic mod of TES V Skyrim allows us to familiarize ourselves with the control system and, above all, offers us the opportunity to access a rudimentary Skirmish mode in which to fight as Imperial, North or Stormcloaks within two specific arenas.

The final version of the mod, according to its creator, will boast a customized interface, a main campaign, interlude scenes and maps in which to obtain a whole series of resources to build buildings completely destructible. If you are looking for more ways to turn your experience upside down as Dovahkiin, we recommend you take a look at these Skyrim mods that add dungeon weapons and Zelda spells, complete environmental destructibility and the main Daggerfall campaign.