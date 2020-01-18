The Elder Scrolls Online: support will continue even after the arrival of TES6

Share it:

During an interview with the developers of The Elder Scrolls Online it became clear how the team's idea was to support the popular MMO for quite some time.

To the microphones of PCGamesN Rich Lambert, the creative director of the game at the ZeniMax Online studios has in fact expressed his desire to continue to develop new expansions for the game over time and the release of the highly anticipated The Elder Scrolls 6 support will not end.

Here are Lambert's words:

"We have a perfectly healthy community. At the last E3 2019 we were about 13.5 million players. Since then this figure has grown and we now boast more than 15 million users."

"The game is continuing to grow and does not seem to show any sign of slowing down, so we will continue to support it. Our players love the title and appreciate the frequency with which we distribute new content, so we will continue on this path."

In short, it seems that TESO still has a long way to go and, to prove it, is the recent announcement of the Dark Heart of Skyrim, a series of additional contents that will be published during 2020 and among which we also find the expansion dedicated to vampires and titled Greymoor.