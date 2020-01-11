The Elder Scrolls Online, return to Skyrim: presentation event in Milan on January 16th

Share it:

During The Game Awards 2019, ZeniMax Online Studios unveiled the thrilling Elder Scrolls Online cinematic trailer showing the climax of the Dragon Season, the MMORPG's first interconnected annual adventure.

With the Dragon Season drawing to a close, the time has come to prepare for the 2020 annual adventure, which will bring Elder Scrolls fans back to the legendary land of Skyrim. At the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas, in front of ESO players and fans, ZeniMax Online Studios It will also announce the new annual adventure and the new chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online.

All Italian fans residing in and around Milan will be able to follow the event live at Lobby Milano, located in Viale Monza, 75 – 20125 Milan: the appointment is at 22:00 on January 16th. To participate in the event, you must register by writing your name and surname plus any accompanying persons on the official Facebook event bulletin board.

The event will be presented by Francesco Fossetti and Kurolily, and will be broadcast live on Everyeye's Twitch channel. Following the event, viewers will get rewards that will be available through the official stream. All those who will follow the event live in Milan will receive a drink and access to a buffet.