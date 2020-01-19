The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, new vampire and werewolf based DLC announced

Share it:

During a live streaming on Twitch, Bethesda has finally revealed to the public what are its plans for the support of The Elder Scrolls Online during 2020, the year during which the game will receive numerous expansions that, all together, take the name of Dark Heart of Skyrim.

It starts with next February 2020, when it will make its debut Harrowstone. In this case we are talking about a DLC that will not only introduce new equipment items but also a series of dungeons and a series of quests that will allow us to investigate the mysterious snow storms that are hitting the island of Icereach.

The expansion will also contain a quest that will introduce us to the story told in Greymoor, the true highlight of the Dark Heart of Skyrim. This second expansion will arrive May 18 on PC and June 2 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and will feature as protagonists vampires is werewolves.

Here are the main features of Greymoor:

A new area to explore: Western Skyrim

A Gothic story linked to the Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure

A new and interesting system: Antiquity

A huge 12-player Trial mission: Kyne’s Aegis

New world events: Harrowstorm

New Delve missions, new public dungeons and new independent missions

General game experience improvements, including reworking the Vampire skill branch (free for all ESO players)

To close the package Dark Heart of Skyrim then there will be another minor DLC focused on the dungeons and another more substantial expansion whose details will be revealed later.