The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor: all editions and preorder bonuses

The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor, the new expansion of TESO, will be available in numerous editions on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, including a rich Collector's Edition available both in physical and digital format. Below, all editions and preorder bonuses.

Bonus Preorder TESO Greymoor

Costume for booking: Jarl Finery

Animal for booking: Sacrificial Pocket Mammoth

Reward for booking: Nightfall Preview Crown Crate

A selection of Nightfall-themed items!

Reservation Reward: Western Skyrim Treasure Maps

A collection of three treasure maps of the western part of Skyrim.

Ornament for booking: Jarl Crown

Created with horker skin and metal recovered from some weapons, this crown testifies to your status among the north.

Two Scrolls of Experience

By booking the digital version you will also get the Holdbreaker Warhorse mount, finally by booking Greymoor Standard Edition or the Collector's Edition Digital you will have immediate access to TESO and to all episodes precedents including Morrowind, Summerset and Elsweyr.

GREYMOOR COLLECTOR'S EDITION PHYSICAL THESIS

This edition includes the new expansion but not the base game and previous chapters, as well as a selection of items:

Exclusive pet: Death Hound

Exclusive heirloom: Orb of Magnus

Exclusive mount: Crypt Warden Death Hound

Exclusive Outfit Style Conversions: Swordthane

Exclusive Gesture Pack: Skyrim

Lord of vampires statue

Set of four collectible coins

Exclusive steelbook

Map of western Skyrim

One month of ESO Plus

GREYMOOR COLLECTOR'S EDITION DIGITAL THESIS

Includes access to the new TESO Greymoor expansion, the base game and all previous expansions as well as the following digital content.

Exclusive pet: Death Hound

Exclusive heirloom: Orb of Magnus

Exclusive mount: Crypt Warden Death Hound

Exclusive Outfit Style Conversions: Swordthane

Exclusive Gesture Pack: Skyrim

GREYMOOR DIGITAL COLLECTOR'S EDITION UPGRADE THESIS

Includes Greymoor and the following digital objects:

Exclusive pet: Death Hound

Exclusive heirloom: Orb of Magnus

Exclusive mount: Crypt Warden Death Hound

Exclusive Outfit Style Conversions: Swordthane

Exclusive Gesture Pack: Skyrim

GREYMOOR DIGITAL UPGRADE THESIS

The Greymoor Digital Upgrade includes the new Greymoor chapter. By booking this edition of Greymoor, you will receive all the rewards for booking at launch and you will have immediate access to the exclusive mount.

GREYMOOR STANDARD EDITION THESIS

The Standard Edition of Greymoor includes instant access to the ESO base game and the chapters Morrowind, Summerset and Elsweyr, as well as the brand new Greymoor chapter available at launch.

By booking this edition of Greymoor, you will receive all the rewards for booking at launch and you will have immediate access to the exclusive mount.

The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor will be available on PC and Mac from May 18 and will arrive on consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) from June 2, 2020.