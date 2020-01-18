The Elder Scrolls Online: first images of Greymoor, the new expansion

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday, in front of ESO players and fans at the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas and on Twitch, ZeniMax Online Studios unveiled its plans for 2020 regarding The Elder Scrolls Online.

Return to Skyrim

The 2020 chapter, Greymoor, will be published between May and June and will bring with it a new area on ESO: Western Skyrim, with the frozen home of the north and the depths of the long forgotten cave of Blackreach, larger than the one already visited in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, to fight against sinister monsters and to discover the secrets of the dark heart of Skyrim.

A new adventure

the dark heart of Skyrim is an interconnected adventure that will take place along the four updates of 2020: the mission of the prologue (free for all players) and the Harrowstorm dungeon DLC, the Greymoor chapter, the dungeon DLC pack in the third quarter, and the story DLC in the fourth. If the story is among the darkest of all The Elder Scrolls, heroes still exist ready to rekindle hopes: directly from the base game, Lyris Titanborn and Casa Ravenwatch return to fight the creatures of the night.

New elements and game systems

The Greymoor chapter will also bring new world events and game systems. Team up with other players to face Harrowstorm's magical threats. In addition, players will be able to go beyond the borders of the western region of Skyrim and throughout Tamriel to recover artifacts lost with the new Antiquity system. By unearthing and unearthing ancient relics, they will be able to reveal the hidden story of Tamriel and unlock fun and powerful rewards, suitable for all types of players!

The Elder Scrolls Online Greymoor will be released on May 18 on PC / Mac and June 2 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.