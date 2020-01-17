The Elder Scrolls Online, back to Skyrim: follow tonight's live broadcast on Twitch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On Thursday 16 January, on the Twitch channel of Everyeye.it you can follow the streaming that will announce the next chapter of The Elder Scrolls Online that will take us back to Skyrim and the new annual adventure of the fantasy RPG of the ZeniMax Online studios.

The event will be presented by Francesco Fossetti is Kurolily and will be broadcast live on Everyeye's Twitch channel. Fans of MMORPG and the role-playing series of The Elder Scrolls who will follow the event will be able to get rewards that will be made immediately available during the streaming.

Reapplying to the exciting movie trailer of Elder Scrolls Online admired over the years Game Awards 2019, the event will retrace the latest events that have characterized the digital life of ESO's explorers to make us attend the official presentation of the new adventures set in the same region of Tamriel that served as a backdrop to theepic of Dovahkiin in TES V Skyrim.

The appointment is at 22:00 on January 16th. Those who want to follow the presentation of the new season of The Elder Scrolls Online with return to Skyrim live, can do so by going to the Lobby Milano, located in Viale Monza, 75 – 20125 in Milan and participating in the event led by Francesco Fossetti and Kurolily, participants will receive access to the buffet and a drink.