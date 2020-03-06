The Elder Scrolls 6 would not arrive before 2025 according to a rumor

Share it:

A month ago, a job offer from Bethesda suggested the possibility that The Elder Scrolls VI I was already in development. Obviously, if that were true, I would not deny the rumor we are talking about today. But it is somewhat strange. In fact, this new information says that the game will not arrive, at least, until next year 2025. Of course, already in the generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X (separate PC).

In any case, this new rumor comes from Reddit (us via Comicbook). And more specifically of a supposed project developer, who talks about the release date of the game, which, it seems, has not yet been determined since Bethesda. However, the rumor suggests that we will not see this new installment of the TES saga until 2025.

In addition, according to this supposed developer, the game will take place in High Rock and Hammerfell, just as it had been rumored before. This is what he said about it: "Most of you have succeeded, it takes place in High Rock and Hammerfell. But the twist is that the land mass seen in the trailer is actually Yokuda, the remains of the archipelago of the Red Guard homeland. We are very excited about this because High Rock has not really been explored since Daggerfall, and Hammerfell has a lot of interesting history. ".

Following the issue of location, the source wanted to clarify that it will not be only of the medieval type: "Many players seem to think that High Rock is just a generic medieval fantasy, but the truth is that Arena and Daggerfall were more closely inspired by DnD and, as a result, leaned a little more towards that generic fantasy.".

Finally, that same source ensures that past rumors about a world generated by procedures are totally false. According to this supposed developer, the world will be handmade. Of course, he also comments that there would be some missions generated by procedures to ensure an element of freshness. Very few missions, he says.

What do you think? Do you think these new rumors may be true? What do you think about a possible release date so far away? Tell us your impressions here or on social networks.

Sources: Comicbook / Reddit