The Elder Scrolls 6: Bethesda will pay homage to a deceased fan by dedicating an NPC to him

“I’d give up anything to be in Skyrim,” was the last message shared on social media by Colton “Colt” Meredith before she died at just 24. In his memory, the partner decided to contact Bethesda to fulfill that dream: the response of the American company was not long in coming.

In an open letter Raven posted on her Twitter profile, Colt’s girlfriend explained that “This was the last post my boyfriend wrote before he died. I thought about it for a while and finally decided to restart Skyrim for the first time in years”.

Using the character creation tool from The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim, Raven fashioned a Colt-like hero and approached Bethesda developers directly to explain that “I know it’s difficult, but if you ever needed the design of a secondary character, I know it would have meant all the meaning in the world to him.”.

A Bethesda representative so he decided to answer the girl by explaining that “We’d like to see what we can do to bring him to The Elder Scrolls 6. Of course, we can’t promise you anything at the moment, but if you can give us his name and any other details about him, we can look into everything that’s possible.”.

The wait for the release of TES 6 will still be long, however, as the Bethesda executive reiterated in May Pete Hines inviting fans of the rolistic blockbuster not to expect news about the new chapter of The Elder Scrolls soon.