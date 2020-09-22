The Elder Scroll Online: Markarth announced, conclusion of the Dark Heart of Skyrim

Markarth, the pinnacle of the annual adventure Dark Heart of Skyrim from The Elder Scrolls Online, was revealed during a Twitch streaming event. The free Prologue Quest, the Lost Treasures of Skyrim in-game event and more were also announced during the stream.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Markarth

The epic Dark Heart of Skyrim adventure concludes with The Elder Scrolls Online: Markarth.

Explore a new danger zone with the Reach, gather a band of unlikely allies and face off against a Vampire Lord and his ancient army. Markarth also features a new solo arena, Vateshran Hollows designed to test the strength, ingenuity and determination of players with boss engagingi, unlockable multiple paths and powerful hidden secrets

Markarth will be available on November 2nd for PC, Mac and Stadia and November 10 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will also be available for free as part of the ESO Plus subscription or available in the game’s Crown Store. This new DLC will arrive on the Public Test Server today 21st September and more information on Markarth will be provided in the coming weeks.

Markarth Quest Prologue now live

Players can start the questline of the Markath’s Prologue right now and completely free. These missions will take players on an adventure that leads directly to the main storyline of the Markarth DLC and the conclusion of the annual story. To access simply visit the in-game Crown Store and grab the mission starter. Anyone who owns the ESO base game can experience this adventure for free.

Evento in game Lost Treasures of Skyrim

From next week l’evento Lost Treasures of Skyrim will challenge the ESO community to unlock three levels of collectible rewards including new cosmetic items, an animal. A new home and the first of a new type of collectible: houseguests. Players can unlock these rewards by excavating Tamriel’s lost treasures using the Antiquities System. The more treasures players unearth, the faster other Greymoor players will unlock the goods.

In addition to this challenge, the event also offers bonus rewards to all players who venture out and complete the daily missions in Western Skyrim. Here is the line up and dates (please note some may change) for all remaining in-game events this year:

Lost Treasures of Skyrim (23 settembre – 5 ottobre)

Witches Festival (October 22 – November 3)

Undaunted Celebration (25 novembre – 12 dicembre)

New Life Festival (December 21 – January 2, 2021)

ESO year-end promotion: #TamrielTogether

Finally, we announced our year-end promotion, #TamrielTogether. This promotion will include a fantastic guild-based sweepstakes and more, so keep an eye on elderscrollsonline.com for more information in the coming weeks.