The eight requests that Xavi made to Barcelona to accept the position of coach

In this past winter market, Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau They traveled to Qatar to offer Xavi Hernández the position of first coach of the Football Club Barcelona. This week, the SER chain has been able to meet some of the requests that Xavi made to Barça to accept the position.

According to sources of the Soccer Club Barcelona, Xavi made eight requests to the Barca team to accept being the first coach of the Catalan team.

Xavi wanted to join in June, and not mid-season

I wanted maximum control of the sports area

He asked for the signing of Carles Puyol. I wanted him near the offices and near the field

I wanted a global control of grassroots football, to have a global vision of the club

Recover the figure of Joan Vilá, a person whom he considers his sporting father

He requested the signing of Jordi Cruyff

Remodeling of the medical services of Barça. Change to the current head of the medical services of Barcelona

He wanted his brother Óscar Hernández as part of the coaching staff

When Eric Abidal and Óscar Grau communicated these requests to Josep María Bartomeu, the president was surprised and ruled out advancing in the negotiation because he wanted a coach to incorporate it immediately. I wanted a substitute for Ernesto Valverde this January, I didn't want to wait for summer.

Gabi denies Abidal in 'El Larguero'

This same Wednesday, Gabriel Fernández Arenas, former captain of Atlético de Madrid and footballer of Al Sadd, a team trained by Xavi Hernández, also spoke about Barcelona's offer to his former teammate and now coach.

It should be remembered that Eric Abidal had denied having made an offer to Xavi to train the first team. Gabi said the following in 'El Larguero'. Xavi told us that Barcelona had come for him and told us he was staying with us and that he did not accept Barca's offer and it has been that way. I think I was clear, the situation in Barcelona was not the right place to go. I think Xavi is very clear that Barça will always have that opportunity and he will decide when he goes to Barcelona. The words of Abidal? It has been a bit of a circus all, but not Xavi, the whole world of football. In the end all that image that Barcelona has given, not that they leave Xavi badly, it leaves all Barcelona in general bad. "