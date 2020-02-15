The Eibar-Real Sociedad, at risk for the contamination of the Zaldibar landfill

The Eibar and the Royal Society, together with the Spanish Football Federation and La Liga, will decide this Saturday if it is suspended or the Sunday game is played in Ipurua, following the recommendations of the Basque Government not to practice outdoor sports due to pollution caused by the fire at the Zaldibar landfill.

Both clubs have published a statement explaining that all parties have agreed to wait for Saturday "to see if air conditions improve and thus make a decision on whether finally the match that the two Gipuzkoan clubs in Ipurua should play on Sunday is played ".

The two clubs will wait to decide if they should follow the recommendation issued this Friday by the Basque government, which has called for not ventilating homes, closing night sales and not doing outdoor sports in the areas of Zaldibar, Eibar and Ermua due to the presence of dioxins and furans in the air Due to the fire.

The match is scheduled for Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in the Ipurua field, located less than 10 kilometers from the focus of the fire.

The landfill collapsed on February 6, trapping two workers, who have not yet been found, and caused fires among the waste that has not yet been suffocated.

These fires have motivated that last day 9 were detected in the air 700 centograms of dioxins and furans per cubic meter, about forty times more than normal values ​​in an urban area.

These toxic particles, which occur in the combustion of plastics and chlorine, can cause long-term cancer if there is a large accumulation in the body.