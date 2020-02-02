The Ego of J-Hope spread a lot of joy to the whole ARMY of BTS

Share it:

It is impossible not to get the optimism, joy and good vibes of J-Hope, not for nothing the ARMY of BTS refers to him as that sun that illuminates everything good every sunrise. A few days after the release of the album "Map of the Soul: 7", Big Hit unveiled a second comeback trailer by Hobie, with an exquisite song and an MV that even seems out of "Hope World".

In contrast to the previous comeback trailer "Shadow" with Suga as its protagonist, "Ego" has a more optimistic atmosphere, with J-Hope looking towards his future. The lyrics of the song reflect past struggles in his life, but always return to how he was able to overcome them by learning to believe in himself; Those difficulties have shaped his current identity. At the beginning of this theme that will be the outro of "Map of the Soul: 7", the BTS Idol sings:

I return to the past every day to the self of yesterday, to my life that consisted of giving up, I let myself go, but in this world, you know, there are truths that do not change time, always run forward.

The comeback trailer begins with the intro that Bangtan used in his first single album "2 Cool 4 Skool" in 2013. "We are now going to progress to some steps which are a bit more difficult, ready, set and begin (now we move forward to some steps that are a bit more difficult, ready and we start). " Subsequently, a count of several MVs of BTS is made from the present to the past.

The video itself fully reflects encouraging lyrics, as J-Hope shows smiles as she dances on several stages in front of bright and vibrant colors including a city street, a hospital and a tailor shop; a picture of him as a baby appears in a part of the video causing great tenderness among the ARMY; but there is also an emotional moment of him in the hospital; The doctors bring him back to life and he leaves again.









J-Hope instead of following the traffic signs, choose your own destination. This culminates with the final shot of the music video that shows the Idol sitting on a skyscraper looking towards a neon-lit cityscape. It has reached its destination, and "My Way", "ARMY", "Trust Myself" and "Hope" are projected throughout the city. If "Outro: Ego" is the culmination of the trip, "Map of the Soul: 7" will be the road that leads to BTS there.

"Outro: Ego" is full of multiple references to BTS's past, which once again reinforces the theory that Bangtan is reviewing his past with "Map of the Soul: 7".

Intro: Person "used" Intro: Skool Luv Affair "of the" EP Skool Luv Affair "of 2014.

"Interlude: Shadow" used "Enter: O! RUL8,2?" of the EP of the same name of 2013.

"Outro: Ego" referred to the debut album of "2 Cool 4 Skool".

These three themes by the rapline, suggest that "Map of the soul: 7" will also serve as a retrospective look at how far BTS has come.