The Effect 2000 – Sector 7: The Retro Podcast of IGN Spain

Welcome to Sector 7, the perfect place for all podcast lovers … and retro videogames! The year is over. And with it, comes our last special of 2019. The year in which this wonderful adventure with you began.

And taking advantage of these important dates, we not only want to wish you happy holidays, gifts included, but also send a big hug to all those who have accompanied us during this time. And, of course, we also wish you a great entry to 2020.

By the way, speaking of 2020, it is possible to say that with that year a decade ends, but 20 years have also passed since we entered the, at that time, so feared 2000. Somehow, everything changed. It may even be a reference year for the retro, where the 128-bit generation also marked large differences from what we had seen so far.

And just as it is happening now, being before the end of a generation, there were many authentic games that we could enjoy. Today we want to remember that mythical entrance to the new millennium, but also those consoles that gave their last blows, the new ones that arrived and above all, some very special titles for us.

As always, we await your comments (which we continue reviewing in this program, with one of hilarious, by the way) to continue taking them to the program and also your proposals and complaints to continue improving. We listen to each other!

In this program we have participated:

