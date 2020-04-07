General News

 The editors of Star Wars: Skywalker's rise believe that the trilogy did not have the cohesion it needed

April 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Low-quality screenshot of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Even during the promotion of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the makers of the film made reference to what was going to be reimagined in some way what Rian Johnson had done in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", There were even direct criticisms of the treatment of their characters by some actors such as John Boyega. Now, it is the editors of the ninth episode of the saga who openly talk about the lack of control in this trilogy who recovered the famous George Lucas franchise and continued his story.

According to Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey, Johnson practically undid the path walked by J.J. Abrams two years earlier in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", and it doesn't seem that it suited them particularly well:

Seen in perspective, I feel that the trilogy, and the last part, needed a unique vision. – Brandon says. Markey continues to directly blame episode VIII – I couldn't agree more. It feels strange that the second movie consciously undid the narrative of the first. Sorry but I felt they did that.

In episode VII, Abrams raised Supreme Leader Snoke as the great villain to beat from these new movies and Rey with a greater legacy than she knew. Johnson decided not to go down that path and killed Snoke unexpectedly and claimed that Rey was a nobody. Finally, the return of Abrams in episode IX was left at half gas, forgetting about the work of his predecessor and trying to recover the disappointed public with that version.

READ:  Big Four Audit Firm Lost $1 Million In Bitcoin. Victims Are Losing Patience

Via information | Light The Fuse Podcast

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.