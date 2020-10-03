The editor of The Attack of the Giants leaves the direction of the magazine

After many years as the leader of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, editor Shintaro Kawakubo announces via Twitter that he will no longer occupy that position. And it so happens that this person is also the editor of The Attack of the Giants, or the one who works closely with Hajime Isayama, proofreading him and discussing new chapters.

Issue 11 of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine will be the last with Shintaro Kawakubo as editor in chief. The role seems to have in fact passed to another figure within the staff, yet not defined for now. In a post on Twitter made through the official account of The Attack of the Giants, the manga editor and now former editor-in-chief thanked everyone for the support received so far.

However, as he reveals, fans of Attack of the Giants can remain calm: indeed the editor confirms that he will not withdraw from the role of supervisor of Attack of the Giants, thus remaining in the ranks of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. It is possible that his stay in the Kodansha magazine is extended until the end of The Attack of the Giants. A few days ago he had announced the completion of The Attack of the Giants 133.

The direction of a manga magazine is assigned to different people who divide the roles to best comply with the various situations to be faced. Those who follow a manga are usually an editor or a section leader, while deputy editor-in-chief and editor-in-chief deal with managerial roles. However, in minor magazines or in those with a shortage of staff, it happens that even the editor-in-chief is forced to follow a series that is part of the magazine’s line-up.

Meanwhile, there is also expectation for the animated version with the fourth and final season of The Attack of the Giants.