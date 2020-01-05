         The editor of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' talks about the accelerated production and admits that the movie is "fan service"

Share it:

It seems that lately, Whatever you do with 'Star Wars', your sticks can rain. What revitalizes the franchise and provide a novel counterpoint as it did Rian johnson with the unjustly beaten 'The Last Jedi'? Bad. That you return to the origins, strips of classicism and respect the signs of identity as you have done J.J. Abrams with 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Rise of Skywalker'? Worst.

It won't be me who denies, even though I enjoyed it as a small kid, that Episode IX of the galactic saga doesn't have rhythm problems that affect your emotional impact; a big stick in the wheel derived from a chaotic and hurried production talked about by the editor Maryann Brandon, Abrams' regular collaborator, in The Playlist's' The Rough Cut 'podcast.

Brandon commented, among other things, that the team had three months less work in 'The Rise of Skywalker' than in episode VII of the franchise. And that, it has been noticed in the final cut.

"Without a doubt, we were trying to solve many cases. It was a struggle. It affected everything. When we were about a third of the process, Kathy [Kennedy] was in the plan, 'JJ has to spend more time in the assembly hall' I knew that was not going to happen Not with the scheduled calendar we had Not with everything I was dealing with daily … I was exhausted when the day was over I suggested riding on the set, we had two tents, so I went where I was JJ, usually about three meters from where the camera was. I was riding on the fly, and between shots, JJ could sit with me and we could go around some things. "

Fan service, and a lot of honor

Of course, we had to influence another of the controversial issues surrounding the closing of the Skywalker saga that has resulted in harsh criticism: accusations of being a feature film moved almost exclusively by the fan service. Something that the assembler has admitted without regard.

"In a time when the entire world is polarized, it shouldn't be a film that polarized. Basically, the message in the movie is, 'Hey, you know what? You can be bad and good can come into your life. And maybe if you have an open mind towards it, extraordinary things can change your thinking. And you have to believe that there is always hope. "Look, of course, it is fan service, but if you don't serve the fans, they would be saying, 'Oh , have not continued with the story of 'Star Wars' and all that it means.' "

It seems that in this multimillion dollar franchise, there will always be a spectator who is not happy.