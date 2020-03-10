         The editor of Christopher Nolan's films states that there are people who "misunderstand them completely"

Share it:

Christopher Nolan He is one of the few Hollywood directors who does not seem to need a large franchise to take the mass audience to the movies. One of your usual collaborators Lee smith, editor with whom he has worked in all his films since 'Batman Begins', so there are few who know him as well as he does.

The keys to your collaboration with Nolan

Smith has recently been interviewed by the WTOP News program and has given several juicy details about his work with Nolan and the delicate balance necessary to maintain its original vision and not make the public feel lost to what happens on the screen:

Chris makes very complicated movies and my job in the whole process is to try to keep them as understandable as I can. Because there is nothing worse than a movie in which the public feels lost to the point of ending up disappointed. The secret of what we tried to do with his films – 'Origin', 'Interstellar' and 'The Prestige (The Final Trick)' – was to always be faithful to Chris's original idea but never reach the point at which a member of the public sits aside.

Smith did not hesitate to affirm that Nolan's films are very careful works and to point out the following about the public's reaction to them: "Some people enter them to the last detail. Other viewers misunderstand them completely, but still love them".

Your experience with Heath Ledger

One of the many titles in which Nolan and Smith coincided was 'The Dark Knight', in which Heath Ledger He offered an unforgettable interpretation as the Joker. She won a much deserved Oscar posthumously and that's how Smith remembers the times he coincided with the actor in the shoot: