The editor in chief of Weekly Shonen Jump reveals the causes of the success of Demon Slayer

February 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
The phenomenon Demon Slayer, defined as such because of the explosion of sales that made the popularity of the franchise skyrocket, went so far as to sell the manga the shopkeepers rely on real lotteries. But what is the reason for this global success?

Attempting to clarify the causes that led to the manga Demon Slayer to go viral all over the world, especially in Japan where the comic has challenged even ONE PIECE, the editor in chief of Jump thought about it, Hiroyuki Nakano, the number one in the most popular magazine of the Rising Sun. In an interview with Nikkei Entertainment, in fact, the editor revealed the following:

"Normally the sales of a manga increase during the release of the anime, but in the case of Demon Slayer the sales increased right after the end of the television series. By now people prefer to watch the anime once they are finished instead of weekly. which they are interacting with souls is changing, I would say more that we are entering a new phase. "

Nakano is aware that a manga becomes more popular more slowly than ever before. In this regard, he adds:

"There are more publications and releases digitally lately, so there are more channels to find a manga that matches your tastes. However, it doesn't matter how exceptional a manga is, even if it's part of the Jump line-up. Word of mouth is essential. (…)Furthermore, the global success of ONE PIECE is still a key factor in creating new flagship works, as it is a popular destination for novices. "

Not many works that can enjoy a fortune like Demon Slayer, titles like Chainasaw Man and Act Age show how "Jump's attempt to produce new flagship manga is desperate"And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the words of the editor in chief of the magazine? Let us know with a comment below.

