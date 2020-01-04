 The editor and screenwriter of The Rise of Skywalker talk about Kylo Ren and Rey

Share it:

This morning we advance a few words from the editor Maryann Brandon revealing important information about Emperor Palpatine in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". Now we delve into the rest of the headlines left by Huffington Post's extensive interview, together with more comments by screenwriter Chris Terrio on the history and evolution of Rey throughout this trilogy.

SPOILERS NOTICE

The editor talks about the end of Kylo Ren

One of the main issues Brandon speaks in the interview is when asked how the idea of ​​that commented kiss that give Rey and Kylo at the end of the movie, with the revelation that it was not an idea that was planned from the beginning.

I always said: ‘The movie will tell us if they should kiss or not. We will know when we reach the end of our process if it should happen ’. And I felt that it should happen, (director J.J. Abrams) agreed with me, as did other people who watched the movie. I know it is not for everyone. I know there will be people who wish they hadn't, but this is a movie that everyone would never like, and I think the reviews are a kind of reflection of it. The things that certain people love, others hate them. And that is the phenomenon of Star Wars.

Curiously, speaking for The Playlist the editor flatly states that the film is "fan service", that is, made especially to entertain fans, because she believes that, had she not done so, it would have been said that Abrams "I did not agree with the history of Star Wars and what all this means". However, it is difficult that a closure like this is not controversial.

In this idea of ​​the end, Brandon believes that the death of Ben Solo is an appropriate conclusion for the character, having a redemption similar to that of Darth Vader, Ben’s grandfather, at the end of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi".

He got his redemption, I think, in a lovely way. And just after he disappears, (his mother) Leia disappears. I would like to think they are together.

Rey's ancestry and his decision

The big twist of the movie is the revelation that King is the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine, which explains why it is so strong in the Force, although one thing this movie does is what they have called the "democratization of the Force." This has an important impact on the history of Rey, which is also seen in the debate of fighting against his destiny. Screenwriter Chris Terrio explains the decision to give this twist, together with the other great twist of the end in which King decides to opt for Jedi ancestry, instead of the blood one, and that's why it happens to be called King Skywalker.

You can leave Episode VIII and say: ‘Well, now Rey is happy. He has discovered that his parents are not Skywalkers, or whatever, and that's fine.. Although he got some answers in Episode VIII, we didn't believe that story was over. We felt there were even more questions in Rey's head about where he came from and where he was going. So that was the other great idea we had to address in this movie. Rian (Johnson) answer to the question ‘What is the worst news Rey could receive?’, it was that she came from scrap dealers, and that is true. We didn't contradict that but when J.J. and I talked, he said: ‘Well, what is the worst response or elaboration of that news?’. And we thought that the worst answer was that she descended from the family that are the enemies of her new family, her adoptive family. Discovering that he actually descended from the biggest enemy of his adoptive family, the same enemy that corrupted Anakin Skywalker and that he is responsible for the destruction of the Skywalker family in the first place, seemed most devastating to us. Based on that, we were very moved by the idea that Leia had known from the beginning, but since she still saw so much hope, heart and spirit in King, she decided that she was going to risk putting all the hope of the galaxy in the hands of a descendant of his greatest enemy. As (Geroge) Lucas says, some things are stronger than blood. That felt like a really strong point in the story for us. King descending from a Palpatine does not deny the idea that children with brooms, Finn and any other number of people in the galaxy can be Force sensitive. It happens that this young woman we found in Episode VII – which really has the structure of a fairy tale – is the royalty of the Dark Side. What we discovered in this movie, and we hope in retrospect, is that it is essentially a princess who is being raised as an orphan. The idea that this royalty of the Dark Side would be found as a scavenger in the middle of nowhere, living literally from the ruins of the ancient war that was created by their ancestors, seemed very strong. During the end of the movie, when Rey declares Skywalker, it felt like the end of that conversation, that is, one can choose his family, and really, he can choose his ancestry … King rejects the blood ancestry he has inherited, and instead, choose the ancestry of the Jedi. When all the Jedis addresses Rey at the end, one of the Jedis says lightly, ‘Now we are your ancestors’, deep down, and I think that's true. She chooses the spiritual ancestry of the Jedi instead of Palpatine's blood ancestry. ”

Dominic Monaghan supports a version of the film's director

The apparent lack of more scenes that help explain the film is causing more and more fan comments to be heard – also with a certain mocking tone compared to what happened with "League of Justice"– who claim a “Abrams Cut” of the movie. And for more inri, the actor Dominic Monaghan, good friend of Abrams and that has a small appearance, has supported the idea of ​​having an extended version of the movie.

Like many Star Wars fans, I hope there is a version of the director so we can see more and more of the things that were shot. I was not there all the time, but even in the short time I was there, so many things were shot that did not reach the movie version … Oh, man, there were so many things!

Dominic Monaghan then gave some details of things that happened in the final battle that did not reach the movie version:

Another thing we hope to see at some point in the future is that in the final battle, (Kaydel Ko) Connix injured his leg. Obviously, Rose, Connix and I left the battle, and Rose has a weapon. While Rose is busy doing things, I grab Connix's arm and put it on my shoulder to make sure we all return as unscathed as possible.

Recall that actress Kelly Marie Tran, after the character of Rose Tico, already hinted at other scenes of the final battle that ended up being eliminated.

