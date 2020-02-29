Entertainment

         'The Eddy' trailer: Netflix and Damien Chazelle present their jazz miniseries

February 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Netflix and the director of 'The City of Stars (La La Land)' are associated in a new miniseries set in the world of jazz with 'The Eddy', a drama developed in contemporary Paris and revolves around a jazz club, its owner, the music band and the dangers that surround them. The series is a creation of Damien Chazelle, Alan Poul, Glen Ballard and Jack Thorne.

To jazz rhythm

Before we can see his expected return to theaters with 'Babylon', starring Brad Pitt and Emma Stone, Damien Chazelle will go through Netflix to continue to delve into musical dreams of fans of the musical style that won followers with his delicious second film.


Chazelle's first job after the excellent 'First Man' will be a limited series for Netflix, which has already launched a very attractive first breakthrough. The teaser leaves practically everything to the imagination, but promises the characteristic filmmaker style when creating atmosphere, in addition to the wonderful coincidence (or NOT) of having André Holland, protagonist of 'Moonlight', better known as the film that caused a scandal Ridiculous a couple of years ago at the Oscars.

Chazelle developed "The Eddy" alongside Alan Poul (veteran producer), BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne and Glen Ballard, six times Grammy winner, who wrote the songs and created the band of the miniseries, formed by authentic Parisian jazz musicians. The miniseries will arrive on Netflix on May 8.

