The economic consequences of the coronavirus: a major club in Europe will not be able to pay its players

Valencia reached the last 16 of the Champions League -REUTERS / Susana Vera / File Photo

Valencia CF has informed its players that it will give them promissory notes that they will be able to collect from September 1 to complete the payment of the tokens of the 2019-20 season squad, according to club sources confirmed to Efe.

The newspaper "The Provinces " advanced this Monday a meeting that has taken place between theCFO of the club and the footballers to give them the details of the operation.

From the club they explained that It is a measure that has been taken in the face of a temporary lack of liquidity due to the fall in income due to the results of the last campaign and also due to the consequences of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Valencia is immersed in the financial consequences of COVID-19 / EFE / Manuel Bruque



The promissory notes are due within a year but in two weeks the players will be able to collect, although it involves the inconvenience of not being through a transfer as it usually happens.

Sources of the entity indicated that promissory notes are a common mechanism of the economy, that they are "backed" by Valencia and that they do not need any type of extra guarantee because otherwise the financial institution would not accept to advance that money.

Some players played this Monday's training session – EFE / Manuel Bruque



Despite the financial drawbacks, the whole Che se presented this morning and completed this Monday the first of his two sessions of the day, in which he developed an eminently physical job in the sports city.

To the Paterna campus President Anil Murthy attended, and both coach Javi Gracia as some of the most veteran players in the squad, they took to the field somewhat later than their teammates.

It is expected that the players of the first team, with the usual support of the players of the lower categories, hold a new session this afternoon, the second of a week that will culminate with a friendly on Saturday against Castellón.

Dani Parejo left Valencia involved in controversies – EFE / Domenech Castello



Recently, the Spanish team suffered a significant drop in the squad after the departure of Dani Parejo, the one who knew how to be his captain throughout the last seasons, to Villarreal.

“Villarreal CF has reached a transfer agreement with Valencia CF for the footballer Dani Parejo, who will wear yellow for the next four seasons, ”reported the‘ Yellow Submarine ’in a statement.

Villarreal does not give details about the operation, but, according to the Spanish press, Parejo would have reached an agreement with Valencia to terminate his contract and sign at zero cost for his new club. The Valencian captain, who had a contract until 2022, left the institution after disagreements with the club's property, in the hands of Singaporean magnate Peter Lim, according to the press.

