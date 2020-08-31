the eccentric Lube Man finally unmasked in the new video

Share it:

We’ve all wondered: who is behind the mask of the eccentric Lube Man, unique among the masked guardians rethought by Damon Lindelof for his Watchmen whose alter-ego was not discovered in the series? Well, a new video interview by Rolling Stone has finally answered the big question.

Lube Man is this masked vigilante he wears a very tight gray onesie and has a belt full of bottles of oil, spraying himself to lubricate himself (hence the name) and escape from pursuers or too strong enemies by slipping into manholes, too narrow alleys and so on. He appears for a few minutes and then disappears without leaving any traces, but in the end his identity has been revealed.

This is the Agent Dale Petey interpreted by Dustin Ingram, the assistant of Look of Silk II now an FBI Agent Laurie Blake (Jean Smart). If you are among those who have closely followed HBO’s Peteypedia, then you will know that many have launched hypotheses in this direction, which however is now official, given that Dustin Ingram appeared dressed as Lube Man in the Rolling Stone interview, to then unmask and reveal the truth.

Click on the following link and go at 24:50 of the video to see it.

We leave you to our review of Watchmen and Damon Lindelof’s special dedicated to the vision of modern society.