The E3 continues despite the state of emergency of Los Angeles by the Coronavirus

This week ESA, organizers of the E3 2020He assured that this year's edition is moving forward and they have not changed their plans at all in regard to the celebration of the event. Now they reaffirm in these statements ensuring that they are "monitoring and evaluating the situation daily".

The city of Los Angeles has declared this week the state of emergency for COVID-19, which has not helped the Entertainment Software Association decide to cancel this year's E3 as many events have been canceled such as Google I / O or the GDC 2020.

The organization explained in a statement that "The health and safety of attendees, exhibitors, partners and teams is the top priority. Although ESA continues to plan a safe and successful E3 between June 9 and 11, 2020, we continue to monitor and evaluate the situation daily".

"Our team and E3 partners continue to monitor COVID-19 through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We are reviewing the latest information and continue developing measures to reduce health hazards at the event".

There are enough ballots for the event to end up being canceled and it is also speculated these days with the delay of the launch of the new consoles by 2021 due to the problems of distribution and manufacturing that involves having many of the factories in which the components are manufactured closed that these devices will carry inside.

At the moment, events such as those mentioned above and others such as the Disney + presentation party in Europe were going to be discussed where the future of the platform was going to be discussed with all kinds of special guests and interesting announcements for fans of franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel.