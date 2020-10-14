the dystopian world of Niccolò Ammaniti in the teaser trailer of the Sky series

Among the future Sky original productions there will also be Anna, a series taken from the pages of Nicolò Ammaniti and set in a world in which children survive while adults succumb to a lethal virus.

The writer himself figure as showrunner and director, strongly desired by Sky after the collaboration concluded with The miracle. Joining him in the script is Francesca Manieri, known for having worked on projects such as The First King, The Miracle e We Are Who We Are.

Given that the life expectancy within the dystopian tale is 14 years, the cast is mainly composed of very young actors, including the protagonist Giulia Dragotto and Alessandro Pecorella, who will play his little brother Astor. As you can see from the teaser, the story will take us through devastated scenarios, between abandoned cities and desolate shopping centers: Anna will have to face various dangers in search of her missing brother and will only be able to count on the instructions left by her mother to fight the wilderness and the ferocious communities of survivors.

It could be a nice surprise for those who loved the atmospheres of The Road o di The Last of Us, so we leave you to the trailer and the first images of Anna, reminding you that the series will arrive soon on Sky and NOW TV.