The dwarfed boy who wanted to commit suicide by bullying will lead his favorite team

February 20, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
This is the story of Quaden, a 9-year-old boy suffering from achondroplasia, more commonly known as 'dwarfism'. His story is heartbreaking.

One day, his mother decided to publish a video on social networks to raise awareness of what was happening with his son at school. One more episode of bullying that the child is suffering in his school, the 'hell' he goes to every day. In a broken voice, crying inconsolably, he shouts: "DI loved a rope, I want to kill myself. I just want to stab my heart. I want someone to kill me".

The video quickly went viral on the social network Facebook. "This is the devastating effect of bullying, bullying. I do not really know what to do"published his mother."Can they educate their children, their families, their friends? ”He said.

His mother has lamented the dissemination of his son's video in this situation. Recognize that always "try to keep private" distressing moments, but in this case he felt the duty to make it public.

The tears of young Quaden, lamenting his physical appearance, went around the world and the boy began to receive the support of thousands of anonymous users and famous faces.

As a great fan of Indigenous All Stars (an Australian rugby team), the team has asked that Go out to the lawn with them at the next meeting. Let it be who lead the team on their way out to the stadium.

Even his great idol, Latrell Mitchell, recorded him to a video: "Hello Quaden. We know you are in a difficult period, but we know we all support you here. We want you to be there next weekend. Lead us to the field. It will mean more to us than to you, friend. Be tough, we wish you all the best. "

