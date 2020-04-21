The Dutch league announces that there will be no soccer until September

Share it:

The Dutch government this Tuesday prolonged the ban on events that require special permits from June 1 to September 1, including football matches, which means the paralysis of the Dutch federation's plan to resume the Eredivisie in June.

"It is a bitter decision, but we cannot avoid it," said the prime minister, Mark Rutte, at a press conference in which the new measures taken by the Dutch Executive to fight against the COVID-19.

In addition, the Dutch league itself has made official the decision that there will be no professional football until next September.

Football matches without an audience would also initially come under the category of special events, as they would need a police presence to avoid crowds outside stadiums.

The announcement of the Executive collides head-on with the calendar of the Royal Dutch Football Federation, who had recommended the clubs return with individual training on May 15, in small groups a week later and the entire squad starting on May 29.

According to that plan, now paralyzed, the parties of the Eredivisie they would have been played between June 19 and July 31.

The Dutch clubs were divided, as some like the Ajax, the AZ Alkmaar or the PSV Eindhoven they had asked for the definitive cancellation of the competition, while others with financial difficulties preferred to return.

However, the pressure of the seconds was reduced last week when "Fox Sports", the chain that owns the broadcasting rights of the Eredivisie, announced that it has already paid the clubs the corresponding part of the remaining matches, regardless of whether they are played or not.

The tournament had eight days left for its completion, nine in the case of some teams, and the Ajax and the AZ Alkmaar They lead the standings with 56 points, although the Amsterdam squad is the leader on goal difference.

The federation must now meet with the clubs to confirm the final cancellation of the championship and if it declares champion Ajax, as well as deciding what happens with the descents and promotions and the new plans for the 2020/21 season, since it must start from September 1, almost a month later than usual.