The duo Messi – Ansu Fati tomb to the Levant and excites the Camp Nou

Barcelona have defeated Levante with a double in two minutes of Ansu Fati, both preceded by two assists by Leo Messi. Three vital points that give air to Setién and above all keep Barcelona three points from Real Madrid.

We saw Messi toned from the first minutes, demonstrating the importance of the clash with two good chances before the 15th minute. Griezmann would have another one very clear next, but the French did not take advantage of hand to hand against Aitor Fernández and finished off.

It would be in 29 'when the first would arrive flashazo of the match, with a goal finish. Attendance at the great hole of Messi and Ansu Fati only against Aitor Fernández. The 17-year-old kid showed Griezmann how to act on this fate and defined with master's degree below the goalkeeper's legs.

In the blink of an eye, Ansu Fati was celebrating the second, just two minutes later. Another pass from Messi and, this time profiled to the left, and in collaboration with Aitor, bag definition of the canterano.

He could get Levante into the game in the first minutes of the second contest, but neither Rochina first nor Melero later took advantage two good occasions.

Make up the marker itself Rochina in the discount, following a shot from within the area.