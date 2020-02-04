The Dukes of Sussex have something in common with the Kardashian and you would never imagine what

Share it:

Meghan Markle's projects that could explain the Sussex's resignation.

Now that they are going to be economically independent, they need advice to carry out their projects, and it is here that we find the connection with the Kardashian.

At first it is difficult to imagine what the still Dukes of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the Kardashian may have in common, we know. Leaving aside the fact that everything they do is viewed with a magnifying glass, that it is easy for them to generate controversy and that they live surrounded by luxuries and abundance, it seems that their similarities end there. Well, we were quite wrong. There is one thing that has managed to unite them and the truth, you would never imagine it.

It is quite related to work. No, they will not launch a clothing line (although there is much speculation that she will work with Givenchy after her resignation to be Duchess of Sussex), nor will we soon have a makeup collection designed by Meghan Markle, but the We would really love it. The reason for this unexpected connection is another. The dukes have requested the services of a prestigious company of advice to successfully develop your business in social networks, Fame by Sheeraz. The company, which at the time promoted the Kardashian, has been responsible for announcing its new customers on Instagram.

Now that they have made the decision to disconnect from the British royal family and be financially independent, Meghan and Harry need to strengthen their personal brand, so to speak. To do this, they have these advisors, who at the time helped the Kardashian to be who they are today, and turn them into real queens of social networks. And what if they have learned, there is nothing more to see how well they are doing today. By the way, they also work with JLo and Zendaya.

At the moment they have not spoken about it (however, they have done so since the Royal House, which has denied all this), so we are not very clear who tells the truth. Anyway, we will find out very soon.