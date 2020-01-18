The duel between Kylo Ren and Darth Vader that was never

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' has been the culmination not only of the new Star Wars trilogy, but of the history of the entire saga, which comes since 1977, when 'A new hope' was released. In all this time, many directors have gone through the saga, we have met many characters and lived many adventures. But one of the most loved by fans in this recent story is the character of Kylo Ren, played by Adam Driver.

Ren comes to an end in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and J.J. Abrams turns to him, but now that an alleged original script of the film has been leaked, signed by what was going to be the director, Colin Trevorrow, and his co-writer Derek Connolly, We have discovered that Kylo Ren's character could have grown much more.

Lucasfilm

In the supposedly leaked script, Kylo arrives on a planet called Remincore and meets Tor Valum, who turns out to be Emperor Palpatine's teacher. Tor Valum works like a kind of Yoda in 'The Empire Strikes Back', teaching Kylo the ways of the Force and completing his training. At one point, there is a scene very similar to that of the Dagobah cave in which Luke confronts Darth Vader. And, in this case, it is Kylo Ren who faces Vader, in an epic duel that, of course, he loses.

If it was finally official, it would have been an epic scene in the history of Star Wars and would have closed a perfect circle of the two characters.