The dubbing actor of Palpatine believes that the Emperor was the father of Anakin Skywalker

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The premiere of Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker has completely revolutionized all fans of the saga during the month of December. The new movie, directed by J.J. Abrams has already exceeded 500 million at the box office despite harsh criticism of his script.

One of the main problems that this new story poses is that many fans have complained about the relationship between this episode IX and previous deliveries. However, one of the most important enigmas of the whole plot of the Skywalker family has resurfaced.

Palpatine quite possibly was responsible for Anakin's birth. Come at me story group. And Merry Christmas!#StarWars – Sam Witwer (@SamWitwer) December 25, 2019

Sam Witwer, dubbing actor of Palpatine, has recently published a tweet in which he refers to one of the oldest theories of Star Wars Universe, the begetting of Anakin Skywalker at the hands of Palpatine. George Lucas himself revealed on certain occasions that his original plan was to confess Anakin's origins during the opera scene in Revenge of the Sith, but finally decided not to.

Now, thanks to the comic # 25 by Darth Vader, this theory comes out again and sows the debate among all the fans. However, one of the scriptwriters of the comic denied that making this disclosure was the intention of the team.

If this theory is true, it would shake the foundations of part of the history of The rise of Skywalker and rethink the future of the franchise from now on.