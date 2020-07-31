"The dream of playing for Barcelona started as a nightmare": the documentary that reveals the depression that Andrés Iniesta suffered before reaching glory

Share it:

Trailer for the documentary by Andrés Iniesta

"The dream of playing for Barcelona started as a real nightmare”, The revealing phrase that opens the trailer from the documentary of Andres Iniesta surprise like a bomb in the middle of an oasis. The virtuous midfielder who became a legend of Blaugrana and the Spanish team went through hard moments before success.

It was a journey into darkness. He had a hard time alone. But he had his reward when he climbed to the top of Europe and of the world. The statements of Lionel Messi, Neymar, Guardiola, Vicente del Bosque and Sergio Ramos, among other international soccer figures, expose the intimacy of the humble midfielder who, thanks to his enormous talent, achieved glory.

The testimonies of people from their closest environment and their own Andres Iniesta, summarize the life of the player, in a production that narrates in 86 minutes a story that deserves to be told and that soccer lovers have to watch: its beginnings in The farmhouse, its growth to become a key piece together with Messi and Xavi of the most winning establishment in the history of Barcelona and its hierarchy in the way that the Spanish team crowned with the South Africa World Cup 2010.

"The days passed and I realized that my situation was not improving. I was not feeling well, I was not myself. Everything was gloomy, I saw everything black"Reveals the midfielder himself in the feature film"Andrés Iniesta, the unexpected hero”, Issued in Rakuten TV.

In 2009, Iniesta I had just added a second Champions League to his record, but he lost one of his best friends, Dani Jarquedefender of Espanyol died after a heart attack. "When I heard the news I had the impression of receiving a punch, a very powerful blow that knocked me out and it made me fall very low. It was not good at all, ”explained the former captain of the Culé.

"When your 25-year-old son comes to see you at midnight and says he wants to sleep with his parents, it's just not right.. He told me that he was not well, I asked him what was not working and he replied that he did not know, that he did not feel well ", remembers his father Jose Antonio.

Iniesta then consulted with a psychologist, Inma Puig, who underlined the decisive role that the coach of the Barcelona, Josep Guardiola, for help the La Mancha player to get out of his depression.

The race of Iniesta at Barcelona It marked an era. After training at his school The farmhouse, conquered with the club azulgrana four editions of the Champions League, nine Spanish leagues and two Club World Cups, among other successes.

With the Spanish team he added two Eurocups (2008, 2012) and the great success of World Cup 2010where own Iniesta went down in history as the author of the winning goal in the final against Holland.

Before the premiere, scheduled for the Thursday, August 6 exclusively by OnDIRECTV (will also be available on demand in DIRECTV GO from the next day), the protagonist referred to the documentary and, in dialogue with Pablo Giralt, A brief review of the material told: “The footballer, like any profession, has its good and bad things. But when there are dreams and goals you have to sweat, overcome adversities and try everything to get it" And he got it.

