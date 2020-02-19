The drawing of a young man so that his grandfather can watch football on TV

Putting football on television can become a challenge for the elderly. Technology and the elderly do not usually go to the same beat. Therefore, it is normal for many grandparents to ask for advice from children and grandchildren to help them set the television.

"Grandpa, I bought you a television." This phrase is a joy in any house. There is nothing more to comfort you than to see the smile of an older person. However, this phrase usually goes hand in hand with another question: "And how does it get?"

The last example of this case has happened to Juanjo, a journalism student at the Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid. The young man wanted to help his grandfather so that he could watch football on television and he could not think of anything other than drawing a hand drawing with love.

A simple drawing of a remote control and basic instructions have been enough for the image has gone around the world in social networks. Juanjo took a picture and uploaded it to the social network Twitter without imagining the impact it was going to have: more than 20,000 shares and almost 100,000 likes.

"I feel proud of the result", the student wrote. With few colors and simple arrows, Juanjo has managed to get his grandfather to watch football every day that there is a game on television, as well as listen to it on Carousel Sports.

The next day, toWith the fame he had achieved with his drawing, Juanjo decided to upload an image with his grandfather, the true protagonist of the story: