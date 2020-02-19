Sports

The drawing of a young man so that his grandfather can watch football on TV

February 18, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Putting football on television can become a challenge for the elderly. Technology and the elderly do not usually go to the same beat. Therefore, it is normal for many grandparents to ask for advice from children and grandchildren to help them set the television.

"Grandpa, I bought you a television." This phrase is a joy in any house. There is nothing more to comfort you than to see the smile of an older person. However, this phrase usually goes hand in hand with another question: "And how does it get?"

The last example of this case has happened to Juanjo, a journalism student at the Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid. The young man wanted to help his grandfather so that he could watch football on television and he could not think of anything other than drawing a hand drawing with love.

A simple drawing of a remote control and basic instructions have been enough for the image has gone around the world in social networks. Juanjo took a picture and uploaded it to the social network Twitter without imagining the impact it was going to have: more than 20,000 shares and almost 100,000 likes.

READ:  Abdi and Tola reign in Vallecas and Toni Abadía makes a record podium

"I feel proud of the result", the student wrote. With few colors and simple arrows, Juanjo has managed to get his grandfather to watch football every day that there is a game on television, as well as listen to it on Carousel Sports.

The next day, toWith the fame he had achieved with his drawing, Juanjo decided to upload an image with his grandfather, the true protagonist of the story:

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.