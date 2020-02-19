The drastic change of look of Camila Sodi for Luis Miguel 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Mexican actress and singer Camila Sodi shared with her followers the drastic change of look that was made for the production of the second season of Luis Miguel La Serie, where she will again play Erika also known as Issabela Camil during her youth, when she maintained A relationship with the singer.

From yesterday Camila let everyone's imagination fly by publishing a series of photographs of her new blonde and long hair, which makes the artist feel great, and raised strong suspicions about her return to the series, this now Confirm on Instagram.

The famous spoke about it and revealed her participation with some photographs of her special characterization for the series, like a beautiful blonde woman with light-colored eyes.

Camila Sodi through her Instagram stories Photo: Screenshot



All this is seen a few weeks after the broadcast of Rubí, the most recent production of the popular Dream Factory of Televisa, where Sodi starred in the malevolent interested young man, stole sighs and received thousands of compliments for his performance.

Now that we know what Sodi will look like in the role of Issabela Camila, it will only be a matter of time for the actress to demonstrate once again her great talent for acting and the way she steals everyone's hearts.

Camila Sodi characterized by Issabela Camil Photo: Screenshot



Without a doubt, after the first season of the Luis Miguel series, it became one of the most successful projects on the life of a Mexican interpreter, which is why it is among the most anticipated series of the year.