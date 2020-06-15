Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the end of 2015, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was close to death, the Sinaloa Cartel and the CJNG were in a fight for control of the drug market in Jalisco and Colima, specifically the port of Manzanillo, a strategic place for drug shipments to Any part of the world

The dramatic story of the mother of the young man who invaded the playing field to meet Messi: what punishment will his son receive was last modified: by

Share it: