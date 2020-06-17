The drama of a former Spanish athlete suffering from an inoperable brain tumor: "May they remember me as the good person I was"

Share it:

Alejandro Gómez was one of the best Spanish long distance runners in the 1980s and 1990s (Reuters)

One of the best Spanish long distance runners of the 1980s and 1990s is going through a real drama that shocks the whole of Spain. Alejandro Gomez, who participated in three Olympic Games, is going through the final moments of his life even though he only has 53 years: you have detected a inoperable brain tumor and its fatal outcome is a matter of time.

It all started when the amá Galma de Zamáns', as he was nicknamed, one day dawned without being able to balance, was losing stability and decided to go to a hospital to get a check. That same day he was under observation and last Wednesday they confirmed that he suffered from a tumor of a large dimension affecting various brain areas.

Since then, this runner who participated in the Games of Seoul ’88, Barcelona ’92 and Atlanta ’96, he commented to the newspaper Lighthouse of Vigo that, with the help of a psychologist, she is psychically preparing for this tough period where she is headed for her death.

“It has given me the guidelines to follow. It has helped me tidy up my interior, calm me down. I cannot fight alone in this battle and in the difficult days it has been of enormous help to reach the final day as best as possible ”, he commented Gomez, who is currently admitted to the Cunqueiro Hospital de Vigo but will return home soon to spend his last days, since the doctors cannot do more for him.

What to say friend, I will never forget one of my biggest rivals and all the duels we have had in the races. Year after year fighting against you. We will never forget you champion, you are a benchmark and one of the greats. Tthttps: //t.co/OjBgRQ4CWy – Abel Antón (@AbelAntonRuning) June 16, 2020

"What to say friend, I will never forget one of my biggest rivals and all the duels we have had in the races. Year after year fighting against you. We will never forget you champion, you are a reference and one of the greats"Wrote his colleague and world champion Abel Anton on their social networks.

Alejandro Gomez He competed in the 5,000-meter event in Seoul and the 10,000-meter event in Barcelona and Atlanta, in addition to achieving several successes in his homeland: twice champion of Spain cross country (1989 and 1995), five times winner of 10,000 (1991, 1993, 1995 and 1996) and two times of half marathon (1992 and 2003). It has also achieved the Spain's record for marathon in Rotterdam in 1997, with a stopwatch of 2:07:54.

In recent years, far from elite athletics, he had united his passion for running with dogs and competed in tests of Ic canicross ’. With his canine herd he has obtained the triple crown in the Spanish Cup having conquered the title in the modalities of canicros, skate and bicycle. He also worked in recent times as a physical trainer for the women's soccer team of the UD Mos.

But beyond all his sports exploits, Alejandro Gomez left a very clear message in his dialogue with the Lighthouse of Vigo: “I always did what I had to at every moment. It is possible that he made some corrections, like any, but I am happy with most of the things that have happened to me or that I have managed. I don't feel like I've run out of anything to do. I want people to remember me as the good person I was.”

