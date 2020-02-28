Entertainment

The Dragon Ball Super novel: Broly is about to land in Italy

February 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
That of Dragon Ball is one of the most important and appreciated franchises of the anime and manga industry, an endless epic that has been able to attract millions and millions of fans from all over the world, always happy to be able to discover new works related to IP, between anime, film, manga, video games, gadgets and much more.

Among the many, last year it was Dragon Ball Super: Broly that again attracted the light of the spotlight, the twentieth animated film dedicated to the brand which materialized thanks to the hard work of Akira Toriyama who knew how to bewitch the spectators, who have over the months shared countless home made Dragon Ball Super Broly-themed works. Well, given the great success of the feature film, Editions Star Comics has now officially announced the imminent arrival of Dragon Ball Super: Broly – Novel, paper production based on the animated work that aims to offer a completely new way of experiencing the incredible clash that, at the time, we could enjoy on the big screen.

In case you don't know him, the film sees our Goku and Vegeta with incredible strength after the end of the Tournament of Power. The two do not know how to use this power, but the sudden arrival on the scene of the Saiyan Broly – together with the well-known Freeza – will lead to the beginning of a clash between the Titans. According to what was announced, the novel will be made available at the price of € 15.00 in Italian comics, bookstores and stores from 4 March 2020 with a free mini poster inside.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of Dragon Ball Super Broly.

