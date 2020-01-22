The Dragon Ball Super manga provides updates on Goten and Trunks

Share it:

Goten and Trunks are two characters that appeared little in Dragon Ball Super and often relegated to smaller roles. The kids are almost never involved in the fighting, except for a few scenes during the Resurrection Saga of F or the Universe 6. What has the author in store for these young heroes in the Moro saga?

Again, Dragon Ball Super gives an answer that fans of the two young Saiyans will not like it. Instead of taking the field against the bad guys, perhaps using their fusion Gotenks, Goten and Trunks have been sent elsewhere. During the gathering of the Z Warriors, the absence of the two boys is noted. There are Roshi, Kulilin, Tenshinhan, Yamcha, Jiaozi but not them, and the answer of this lack is given by C-18 once she arrives, together with her brother C-17 on the site of the clash.

In fact, C-18 tells Gohan that the two children are ranger to the monster island that C-17 usually takes care of. Goten and Trunks will therefore be far away although it is not unlikely that they will be able to feel the aura of the many enemies that are swarming on the planet. Some of Moro's minions could also be directed towards their position on the island of monsters, thus giving way to young people to participate a minimum in the struggle for the salvation of the Earth and the entire universe.

Do you hope to see Goten and Trunks again or do they think they will not be able to contribute in no way to this Dragon Ball Super fight?