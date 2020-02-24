The Dragon Ball Super manga highlights Tenshinhan's weakness

Share it:

The manga of Dragon Ball Super led to revenge characters who had not seen each other in combat for some time. The story published monthly by Toyotaro on V-Jump has in fact brought warriors of the caliber of Yamcha, Tenshinhan, Jiaozi and Muten to the battlefield. As stronger earthlings they must indeed defend the planet from Moro.

With chapter 56, Dragon Ball Super brought the Z Warriors back to the field, continuing to show us their improvements and their battles also in chapter 57. In this last chapter, part of the scene was also dedicated to duo Tenshinhan – Jiaozi. The fighters must face one of Moro's warriors made entirely of metal and the attacks made do not seem to scratch him.

Apparently, however, he has the same weakness as Magetta from Universe 6, that is, he is very weak to insults. A particular flaw for Bikkura Quoitur, this is the name of the criminal hired by Moro, but which also highlights a weakness of Tenshinhan: the human being is unable to insult him properly and also attracts the spicy comments of the spectators from the sanctuary of Dende. At this point Jiaozi intervenes that, with a couple of well-placed insults, easily lands the enemy.

The Dragon Ball Super chapter brings out even more the seriousness of Tenshinhan, versed only in combat and less in social skills as was also underlined in one of the filler episodes of Dragon Ball Z where King Kaioh was supposed to laugh. Now the land duo has to rush to the aid of Yamcha who is facing a high-level warrior and seems unable to stand alone. The trio will get by or will need it the intervention of Goku?