The Dragon Ball Super manga has just introduced the triple fusion

When dealing with the Galaxy of Dragon Ball Super often many disparate and powerful techniques emerge from nowhere. From the moves of the inhabitants of Yardrat, where Vegeta is still training, to those already known in the past as the Fusion by Metamor dance and many others. Chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super presents a new skill.

Among the warriors of the Moro gang presented in the previous chapters of Dragon Ball Super there is a trio of alien girls whose names we now know: Iwaza, Kikaza and Miza. The trio has found the pervert Maestro Muten as an opponent who initially is in difficulty with the girls but, as soon as he starts to close his eyes, he turns out to be an opponent capable of keeping up with her.

This is how the aliens decide to resort to their secret technique: a triple fusion. Toyotaro does not actually show us how this union takes place, which could therefore be similar to Nameccian assimilation as much as to a dance as for the merger of Metamor. The result however shows a giant warrior who keeps some details of all three warriors.

The strength of this new being presented in Dragon Ball Super seems to be quite high, at least for the combat level of Krillin and the genius of the turtles. In fact, the woman puts the two humans in a lot of trouble until Kulilin manages to recall his friend Goku who knocks down the enemy with a single blow.